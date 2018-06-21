North West Beach, Please!

North West Hits Beach In Malibu With Heavy Security

North West was just like any other kid enjoying a day at the beach, except she was there under the watchful eye of two nannies and a bodyguard.

Nori, who just turned 5, looked like she was having a swell time Wednesday in Malibu after spending her birthday earlier this week in the Big Apple with mom and dad.

Kim and Kanye weren't at the beach ... they're in Paris currently supporting Kanye's BFF, Virgil Abloh, at his first Louis Vuitton runway show.

No denying it ... North racks up frequent flyer miles just like her mom and pop. She's also got their sense of style, even at the beach. Those shades are destined to become a thing, right?