Celebrities Head to Texas Border to Protest Immigrant Family Separations

Texas is drawing a slew of stars to a tiny town called Tornillo, but they're not there to shoot a movie ... they're rallying to keep immigrant families together at the border.

Amber Heard, Mira Sorvino, Lena Dunham, Sia, Joshua Jackson, Cara Santana, Katie Lowes, Anna Camp, Skylar Astin and others headed to the El Paso/Juarez border Sunday to protest families being detained and separated.

Many brought signs demanding children be reunited with their parents, and some celebs even stood on a mini-wall together to make their point.

Immigration has certainly been the hot-button issue of the week, leading to one controversial story after another.

As we reported ... Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to keep families together, but many in Hollywood don't think he's doing nearly enough.