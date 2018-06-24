Donald Trump Tells 'Whimpering' Jimmy Fallon ... Be a Man!!!

Donald Trump Tells Jimmy Fallon to 'Be a Man'

It took a few days, but Donald Trump just responded in typical fashion to Jimmy Fallon saying he regrets his 2016 interview with the now-President ... by challenging his manhood.

Trump tweeted out his displeasure Sunday night, saying Fallon "is now whimpering to all that he did the famous 'hair show' with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have 'humanized' me -- he is taking heat."

The Prez claims Jimmy called him after the show to talk about the monster ratings it got, but is now backtracking. Trump added ... "Be a man Jimmy!"

Fallon's playful interview led to heavy criticism and a tumble in the ratings, and he told The Hollywood Reporter "it was definitely a down time" afterward ... and looking back, he would do it differently.

Clearly, POTUS thinks he did just fine.