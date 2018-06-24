Tiffany Trump Among the Celebs At NYC Pride

Tiffany Trump Among Many Celebs at NYC Pride

While members of President Trump's administration continue to deal with blowback from a challenging week -- including getting kicked out of restaurants -- his youngest daughter's having no trouble fitting in in NYC.

Tiffany Trump hit up 2018's NYC Pride fest Saturday with a group of friends, celebrating around the city to support the LGBT cause while visiting some hot spots like Soho House.

It's interesting ... many Pride attendees are wearing rainbow-colored "Love Trumps Hate" shirts and hats -- a clear shot at her father -- but Tiffany didn't let it keep her away.

It's unclear if she attended Sunday's Pride March as well, but many other celebs did ... including Cynthia Nixon, Matt Bomer, Victoria Justice, Heidi Klum, Lea DeLaria, Josephine Skriver, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Parkland student leader Emma Gonzalez.