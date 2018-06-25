TMZ

Al Harrington's Fashion Statement ... I Hate Trump

6/25/2018 10:14 AM PDT

NBA's Al Harrington Hates Trump, Makes Fashion Statement

EXCLUSIVE

Ex-NBA star Al Harrington wants everyone to know he's NOT a Donald Trump fan -- so, he wore a shirt spelling it out for everyone in Hollywood.

Taking a page from Melania Trump's playbook, Harrington used his back as a billboard -- his message read, "Anti Trump Social Club."

And if you're not into politics, Harrington also backs Master P -- who recently told us LiAngelo Ball should go back to college and get a degree. 

And, if you're not into that either ... ya gotta check out Al's Rolls-Royce Wraith with the suicide doors! 

