George Lopez Selling 'Keep the Kids, Deport the Racist' Jacket for Charity

George Lopez is taking Melania Trump's disgustingly poor fashion choice and turning it into cold hard cash, baby -- and he's planning to use it to show he really DOES care.

George and D.L. Hughley stepped out this weekend in a couple of jackets jabbing the First Lady's "I Really Don't Care, Do You?" jacket she wore during her trip last week to visit children in border camps. George's said, "Keep the Kids, Deport the Racist" ... and D.L. provided an exclamation with his "Fo Real tho!"

The response online was so strong ... George is now working with Kristin Fedyk and Alberto Hernandez, co-owners of the Inland store in Venice, CA to hawk his gear. It'll be available in-store and via Lopez's online store for $99 a pop. Tees will go for $19.99.

Melania caught a ton of flack for her jacket, but George is trying to create a silver lining.

Only a couple hundred items will be sold, and proceeds will fund efforts at the border -- particularly in El Paso -- to reunite parents and their kids.