Quavo Mama Knows Best Now, Take Her Picture!!!

Quavo Celebrates with Mom After Winning BET Award

Quavo was all about fam after the BET Awards ... with Mama in tow.

We got the Migos rapper with his family Sunday night at Catch in WeHo celebrating the group's big win at the BET Awards. Migos -- for the second consecutive year -- brought home the Best Group trophy.

The group gave their family a shout-out after winning the award and, clearly, it was no lip service 'cause Quavo showed off his fam bam when paps started snapping ... and he wanted 'em to get a good look at his proud mama.

We also tell him about Dave Matthews covering one of the group's songs ... his reaction's great.