Rihanna Not Arrested Rite Aid Frame Job Doesn't Work, Work, Work

Woman Arrested for Trespassing at Rite Aid Claims to be Rihanna

EXCLUSIVE

No, Rihanna did not get busted for trespassing at Rite Aid ... but one woman pulled out all the stops to try to make it look that way.

According to law enforcement ... the woman was busted last week at the Bev Hills Rite Aid, and didn't have any ID on her. When cops asked her for her name, she said it was Robyn Rihanna Fenty ... which is the singer's government name.

When cops asked her for her birthday, she said it was February 20 ... Rihanna's actual birthday.

The woman made one mistake though -- she said she was born in 1986 ... but Rihanna was born in 1988.

Obviously, cops knew they weren't dealing with the real RiRi, and the woman was cited for misdemeanor trespassing and was released. We're fairly certain Rihanna's life was not affected at all by the ordeal.