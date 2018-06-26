Joel Embiid Says He's Winning MVP Next Season

EXCLUSIVE
Joel Embiid says his next career goal is to win NBA MVP next season ... and he's already got a plan on how he'll celebrate!
The Philadelphia 76ers superstar was leaving Catch in L.A. after the NBA Awards -- hours after it was revealed Embiid will grace the cover of the upcoming NBA Live 19 video game.
What's interesting is ... the guy he's replacing is James Harden -- who just won NBA MVP after being the cover guy for NBA Live for the 2018 version of the game.
So, seems like a natural next step for Embiid, right?