Joel Embiid Says He's Winning MVP Next Season

Joel Embiid I'm Winning MVP Next Season

6/26/2018 6:44 AM PDT

EXCLUSIVE

Joel Embiid says his next career goal is to win NBA MVP next season ... and he's already got a plan on how he'll celebrate! 

The Philadelphia 76ers superstar was leaving Catch in L.A. after the NBA Awards -- hours after it was revealed Embiid will grace the cover of the upcoming NBA Live 19 video game.

What's interesting is ... the guy he's replacing is James Harden -- who just won NBA MVP after being the cover guy for NBA Live for the 2018 version of the game. 

So, seems like a natural next step for Embiid, right? 

