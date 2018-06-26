'Pawn Stars' Memorial for 'Old Man' Opened Up At Gold & Silver Shop

'Pawn Stars' Shop Sets Up Memorial for Late Richard 'Old Man' Harrison

The famed "Pawn Stars" shop is already honoring its TV patriarch, Richard Harrison, a day after his death ... and fans can pay their respects in a number of ways.

Sources close to the family of Richard, best known as "Old Man," tell TMZ ... a makeshift memorial was set up in the corner of the Gold & Silver shop in Las Vegas in remembrance of their late founder. As we reported, "Old Man" died Monday ... and his memorial is already getting tons of love.

The shrine includes his signature chair, hat and coffee cup -- plus a life-sized cutout of him and photos from his office too. We're told fans and customers alike have been dropping off flowers and other items in droves.

We broke the story ... Harrison lost his battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was surrounded by loved ones when he passed at the age of 77.

Family sources also tell us ... a number of celebs have reached out with condolences, ranging from Russell Crowe to Dana White and the NHL's Golden Knights hockey to The Oak Ridge Boys quartet. We're told the outpouring of support has been incredible.

As for donations ... the Harrison family wants any monies sent to the Epilepsy Foundation ... an affliction Richard dealt with as a child.

We're told the Gold & Silver shop will remain open this week except perhaps for a couple hours, so employees can attend a private service. A public service is forthcoming as well.