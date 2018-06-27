TMZ

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Crashed My Jeep While Being a Good Samaritan

6/27/2018 12:49 PM PDT

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Crashed His Jeep While Being a Good Samaritan

EXCLUSIVE

Doing a nice thing doesn't ALWAYS pay off ... just ask Dale Earnhardt Jr., who says he crashed his Jeep while helping a guy who got stuck in the snow. 

We got the NASCAR legend out in NYC and wanted to know if world-class drivers like him ever get into fender benders in the real world. 

"I ran into a pine tree with my Jeep in the wintertime," Dale says ... "going through the snow."

And, how the hell did that happen? 

"I just pulled a guy out of a ditch and drove him down the road about 2 miles ... and then I hit a tree."

There's more to the story ... it involves Dale having a heavy foot on the accelerator.

