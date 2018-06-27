Jesse Williams and Reporter Taylor Rooks Have Strip Club Date Night

Jesse Williams and sports journalist Taylor Rooks are trying to keep their relationship low-key, but did a terrible job of it Tuesday night as they slipped out of a strip club together!
The "Grey's Anatomy" star and 26-year-old SportsNet New York reporter -- who's made her name landing interviews with huge athletes -- started the night with dinner in Bev Hills at Matsuhisa, before hitting up Crazy Girls in Hollywood.
They did that thing where they walked out the door separately -- around 3 AM, btw -- but ultimately got in the same ride.
Pretty splashy public debut for the couple ... who've been rumored to be together for about a month now.
Our sources say Jesse's finally enjoying the single life -- despite the fact he's now paying just over $100k per month in child and spousal support to his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee.
We're told Jesse's just focused on being happy. We're guessing Taylor will help him achieve that goal.