Kim Kardashian Makes Tristan Thompson Unblock Her on Instagram

Kim Kardashian doesn't seem to have the word awkward in her vocabulary, 'cause she asked the guy who cheated on her sister to unblock her on social media ... right to his face.

Kim was celebrating Khloe Kardashian's 34th birthday Wednesday evening in L.A., with none other than Tristan Thompson in attendance. As you'll recall, Khloe and the NBA star seem to have moved past his cheating scandal while she was pregnant with their kid.

Same goes for Kim too, actually. She straight-up asked Tristan to unblock her on Instagram ... and recorded him doing it as well. Talk about Queen of Confrontation, sheesh.

All's well that ends well, though. Tristan and Kim laughed off the unblock -- uncomfortable as it may have been for all of us to watch. #HappySweatEmoji