Bob Baffert Says Reward For Justify's Triple Crown Is Sex, Sex And More Sex

EXCLUSIVE

Bob Baffert is revealing the reward for a horse that won him his second triple crown in four years earlier this month ... and it involves fornication.

Lots of it.

We got the legendary horse trainer leaving Craig's this weekend, and he told us, now that Justify has joined American Pharoah in making him a very rich man ... it'll be nothing but females for the race horse from here.

"He's going to have a lot of girlfriends," Baffert says.

"Hundreds and thousands of them."

Don't get it twisted ... as rewarding as it is for Justify to do nothing but have sex all day -- Baffert's gonna make some serious coin off of it.

It reportedly cost hundreds of thousands of dollars for drops of American Pharoah's man juices after his triple crown in 2015 ... and, as you can imagine, that price tag will only go up for Justify -- an animal Baffert calls the LeBron of horse racing.

There's more ... Bob also told us which horse to watch out for next racing season ... so, get your betting slips ready!!