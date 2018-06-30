Paul George Dodges Lakers Talk ... Ranks Best Small Forwards Instead

Paul George Ducks Lakers Talk, Says He, LeBron, Kawhi and KD are Best NBA SFs

Here's Paul George telling TMZ Sports that L.A. is his spot, then name-dropping Kevin Durant instead of directly saying who the Lakers need to beat the Warriors.

... SO WHAT DOES IT ALL MEAN?!

We got the NBA free agent leaving Catch in Weho Friday night and asked if we can expect more L.A. sightings of him (translation: is he coming to the Lakers?), but he wouldn't bite ... instead just telling us what we already know about him and L.A.

Paul did give us his ranking of the top 4 small forwards in the league, though -- no big surprises ... but Jimmy Butler and Giannis Antetokounmpo might have something to say about it.

But all the mystery of this vid is overshadowed by the sad tale of our cameraman and his shoes ... check it out.

Btw ... NBA free agency 2018 officially kicks off Sunday. Get your popcorn ready.