Anthony Davis Buys $7.5 Million Mansion with Private Basketball Court

EXCLUSIVE

Anthony Davis plays in NOLA, but he'll always have homecourt advantage in Cali ... thanks to his new California mansion, complete with an INDOOR BASKETBALL COURT ... TMZ Sports has learned.

The Pelicans superstar just bought the Westlake Village home for $7.5 MILLION earlier this month ... and there's a bunch packed into the estate -- a home theater, gym, infinity pool with water slides, outdoor kitchen and, oh yeah ... the hoops court!!

And if that's not enough ... the 5-time All Star's new crib comes with a guest house (with its own bar) for the homies.

BTW -- we know what you're wonderin', Laker Nation ... it's an hour and a half drive to Staples Center.

Keep dreaming.

And if you're wondering how Davis can afford such a massive place -- dude's in the middle of a 5-year, $145 MILLION contract with the Pelicans.

Yeah, you should've been an NBA player ...