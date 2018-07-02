TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

MLB's Bruce Maxwell Punished In Postmates Gun Arrest

7/2/2018 10:06 AM PDT

MLB's Bruce Maxwell Punished In Postmates Gun Arrest

EXCLUSIVE

Bruce Maxwell -- the only MLB player who took a knee during the national anthem -- has been sentenced for that incident in which he allegedly pulled a gun on a Postmates driver ... and he won't be going to jail. 

As we previously reported, Maxwell was arrested back in October after a female driver claimed Maxwell threatened her with a gun when she tried delivering his food to his Scottsdale home. 

Maxwell was initially arrested for aggravated assault -- but, he cut a deal with prosecutors in which he agreed to plead guilty to disorderly conduct ... a lesser charge. 

In exchange, Maxwell was sentenced to 2 years probation -- with a 6-month deferred sentence ... which means if he violates the terms of probation, he gets 6 months in jail. 

As for Bruce, he's kept a very low profile since the arrest -- we have yet to hear from him. 

We last saw Maxwell in police body cam footage -- when he was cussing out the arresting officers who responded to the gun call. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web
{% defer 22 %}