Cleveland Cavs Scrubbing LeBron from Team Shop, Slashing Jersey Prices

Well, that was quick.

LeBron James is no longer on the front page of the Cleveland Cavaliers online team shop -- and they're already slashing prices on his jerseys.

Don't worry, the new star getting the front-page treatment is Cavs rookie Collin Sexton -- you can buy his jersey for $110 (Kevin Love and J.R. Smith are also still on the front page).

But, now that LeBron's heading West ... the NBA's #2 selling jersey (behind Steph Curry) has been discounted from $110 to $66!

Gotta think people in Cleveland are still gonna buy LeBron jerseys though, right? Especially since the Cavs will 100% retire #23 at some point down the line.

Meanwhile, on the Lakers team store -- they're selling LeBron front and center!

Interested in some Bron purple and gold swag? An authentic #23 Lakers jersey will cost you $220!

If that's too rich for your blood, you can still find old-school Cedric Ceballos jerseys (#23) for WAYYYY cheaper!

Good luck!