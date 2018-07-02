Cleveland Cavs Scrubbing LeBron from Team Shop ... Slashing Jersey Prices

Well, that was quick.
LeBron James is no longer on the front page of the Cleveland Cavaliers online team shop -- and they're already slashing prices on his jerseys.
Don't worry, the new star getting the front-page treatment is Cavs rookie Collin Sexton -- you can buy his jersey for $110 (Kevin Love and J.R. Smith are also still on the front page).
But, now that LeBron's heading West ... the NBA's #2 selling jersey (behind Steph Curry) has been discounted from $110 to $66!
Gotta think people in Cleveland are still gonna buy LeBron jerseys though, right? Especially since the Cavs will 100% retire #23 at some point down the line.
Meanwhile, on the Lakers team store -- they're selling LeBron front and center!
Interested in some Bron purple and gold swag? An authentic #23 Lakers jersey will cost you $220!
If that's too rich for your blood, you can still find old-school Cedric Ceballos jerseys (#23) for WAYYYY cheaper!
Good luck!