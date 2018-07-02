TMZ

Chargers Rookie Derwin James I Bought Mom Her Dream House!

7/2/2018 4:22 PM PDT

Chargers star rookie Derwin James just bought his mom the dopest "thanks for raising me" gift ever -- a big-ass house in Florida!!

"I don’t think there is anybody more deserving in the world then her," the ex-FSU safety posted on social media.

Unclear what city the house is in or how much it costs ... but the place looks super nice, complete with two stories and a bunch of palm trees in the yard.

Derwin becomes the latest NFL first-round pick to buy his folks a new home ... NY Giants stud Saquon Barkley dropped more than $400,000 on his mom and dad's new pad just last week!

So ... to the other 30 first-round NFL draft picks -- what have you done for your parents lately?!

