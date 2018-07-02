Harlem Globetrotter Sinks Insane Shot From Minute Maid Park Rafters

Harlem Globetrotters Player Sinks Insane Shot From Stadium Rafters!!

Ever seen a dude bury a basket from the roof of the Houston Astros' ballpark?? Well, now you have ...

Harlem Globetrotters star Thunder Law took to Minute Maid Park with a basketball and a hoop to help promote the Globetrotters' upcoming games in Texas this month ... and what happened next was pretty crazy.

Thunder took the pass from Stros mascot Orbit ... and sank the shot from WAAAAY up in the stadium's center field!!

The craziest part?? Thunder says the Astros woulda been PISSED if he missed the hoop and hit the pristine outfield grass -- so he had to do it in one take!!

Impressive, of course ... but did you know Thunder woulda needed to be on top of about SEVEN Minute Maid Parks to break the record for highest-ever made basket??

Check it out -- some dude hit a 660-footer a couple months ago!!