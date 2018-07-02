Thon Maker In Crazy Hoops Brawl Flying Knees and Haymakers!

Thon Maker In Crazy Hoops Brawl, Flying Knees and Haymakers!

VIOLENCE! VIOLENCE! VIOLENCE!

Milwaukee Bucks player Thon Maker threw FLYING KNEES AND KICKS in a crazy brawl during an international basketball game today ... and that was just the beginning!

Maker was playing for the Australian national team -- taking the Philippines -- when things got extremely chippy between the two squads.

Punches starting flying ... and so did Maker -- as the 7'1", 223 pounder took flight to try and land some shots.

One of the more devastating blows came from another NBA guy -- Andray Blatche -- who threw a crazy haymaker and knocked a guy onto the ground.

It could have been a lot worse if Blatche had hit the guy flush ...

It appears both Maker and Blatche got out of the fight without any serious injuries -- but can't say that for everyone.

Especially the dude who got hit with a flying jumping punch from one of the little guys ...