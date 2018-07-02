TMZ

Thon Maker In Crazy Hoops Brawl Flying Knees and Haymakers!

7/2/2018 7:08 AM PDT

Breaking News

VIOLENCE! VIOLENCE! VIOLENCE!

Milwaukee Bucks player Thon Maker threw FLYING KNEES AND KICKS in a crazy brawl during an international basketball game today ... and that was just the beginning!

Maker was playing for the Australian national team -- taking the Philippines -- when things got extremely chippy between the two squads. 

Punches starting flying ... and so did Maker -- as the 7'1", 223 pounder took flight to try and land some shots.

One of the more devastating blows came from another NBA guy -- Andray Blatche -- who threw a crazy haymaker and knocked a guy onto the ground. 

It could have been a lot worse if Blatche had hit the guy flush ... 

It appears both Maker and Blatche got out of the fight without any serious injuries -- but can't say that for everyone.

Especially the dude who got hit with a flying jumping punch from one of the little guys ... 

