Liziane Gutierrez Scores Fantasstic Beach Getaway To Celebrate Brazil's Win

7/3/2018 7:50 AM PDT

Liziane Gutierrez Celebrates Brazil's World Cup Win on the Beach

EXCLUSIVE

Liziane Gutierrez has World Cup fever ... not that she needs an excuse to rock a bikini.

The Brazilian model celebrated the Samba Kings' 2-0 win over Mexico with a trip to Barra Da Tijuca ... a beach neighborhood near Rio de Janeiro. We're told Liziane was there with a friend ... doing what girlfriends do when they turn up together -- lather each other's asses with sunscreen and say thanks ... with a kiss.

Brazil's on to the quarterfinals and, even if you're not rooting for them ... we all win, now.