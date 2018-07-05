David Grutman Selling Celebs' Fave Miami Hot Spot (Kylie & Bella Not Included)

David Grutman Selling Celebs' Favorite Miami Boat for $875k

EXCLUSIVE

David Grutman ﻿didn't invent the party boat scene, but he damn sure perfected it with the help of Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid -- and now he's unloading their favorite floating playground.

We're told Miami nightclub and restaurant mogul Grutman is selling his 55' VanDutch boat, dubbed The GROOT, for $875k. The 2015 model is stunning and clearly built for ballers -- just ask Rob Gronkowski, Travis Scott and Hailey Baldwin.

It'll be the end of an era for Grutman -- for the last 3 years The GROOT's hosted all sorts of wild parties in the waters around South Beach.

Don't cry him a river just yet. We're told he's about to make a sick upgrade -- which means Calvin Harris, Michael Bay, Scottie Pippen and Ashley Graham will still have a hot spot to hit in MIA.