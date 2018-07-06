LeBron James Rocks Out to 'I Will Survive,' Smokes Victory Cigar

LeBron James Rocks Out to 'I Will Survive' ... Smokes Victory Stogie!

LeBron James was FEELIN' HIMSELF in Italy on Friday -- busting out some dance moves while a local band played "I Will Survive" ... and the video is solid!

The Lakers' new $154-million man was relaxing with his wife, Savannah, at a night spot in Capri -- where the house band played the Gloria Gaynor classic.

LeBron fired up a cigar and did a little dancing -- while the other bar patrons pulled out their phones and shot videos and pictures of the King.

James and his wife didn't seem to mind -- by now, they're used to it.

It's funny that everyone else in the club is dressed up in button-up shirts and fancy clothes ... LeBron is wearing sweatpants and a hoodie.

Dress codes mean nothing when you're worth nearly $1 BILLION!!!