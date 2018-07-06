TMZ

LeBron James Rocks Out to 'I Will Survive' ... Smokes Victory Stogie!

7/6/2018 7:04 AM PDT

LeBron James Rocks Out to 'I Will Survive,' Smokes Victory Cigar

Breaking News

LeBron James was FEELIN' HIMSELF in Italy on Friday -- busting out some dance moves while a local band played "I Will Survive" ... and the video is solid! 

The Lakers' new $154-million man was relaxing with his wife, Savannah, at a night spot in Capri -- where the house band played the Gloria Gaynor classic. 

LeBron fired up a cigar and did a little dancing -- while the other bar patrons pulled out their phones and shot videos and pictures of the King. 

James and his wife didn't seem to mind -- by now, they're used to it. 

It's funny that everyone else in the club is dressed up in button-up shirts and fancy clothes ... LeBron is wearing sweatpants and a hoodie. 

Dress codes mean nothing when you're worth nearly $1 BILLION!!!

