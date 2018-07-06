Trevor Noah's Brilliant Defense of Neymar's Ridiculous Flopping Habit

Trevor Noah's Brilliant Defense Of Neymar's Ridiculous Flopping

Ya can't REALLY blame soccer stars like Neymar for flopping worse than Vlade Divac in the '90s ... because there's a really smart reason behind the fake pain -- so says Trevor Noah.

The 34-year-old 'Daily Show' host is a massive soccer fan -- and has thought long and hard about the flopping epidemic that's taken over the World Cup ... particularly in regards to the Brazilian superstar.

You gotta watch Noah break it down outside of Mastro's Steakhouse in Beverly Hills ... and how he ultimately explains why guys like Neymar will flop to prevent themselves from suffering a major injury.

"Some people overdo it," Noah admits ... "Don't get me wrong. But, I understand where it came from."

Noah's argument totally makes sense ... but c'mon -- STOP THE FLOP!!