Daniel Cormier Parties at Vegas Club ... After Miocic Knockout

Daniel Cormier Celebrates at Vegas Club After Knocking Out Stipe Miocic at UFC 226

EXCLUSIVE

Daniel Cormier was unsurprisingly in the mood to celebrate after his knockout win against Stipe Miocic at UFC 226.

Daniel showed up with his 2 championship belt at the Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop in Vegas. Confetti rained down on him as the crowd flashed "G.O.A.T." signs.

We shot the video at around 1:30 AM Sunday and the party showed no signs of winding down. D.C. is only the second fighter to hold titles in 2 different weight classes simultaneously. The first was Conor McGregor.

It was a stunning victory ... Daniel ended the fight in the first round with a short right.

Cormier now has to get down to business because Brock Lesnar is back ... challenging D.C. for the title, and UFC Prez Dana White says that fight is on.