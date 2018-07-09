Lakers Stars Bro Out at Summer League Game ... Minus LeBron

The core of the Los Angeles Lakers -- including Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma -- were courtside at the Lakers Summer League game this weekend supporting the squad.

Even JaVale McGee and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were there sitting next to Luke Walton and Rob Pelinka.

The one guy missing? LeBron James.

The four players were having a great time together as the Lakers Summer League squad took on the Philadelphia 76ers.

So, is it a big deal that Bron's not there bonding with the guys? Hell no.

Making sure LeBron is relaxing and getting his mind and body right is WAY more important for the Lakers than attending the Summer League.

Still ... hoping he sent a few texts from his yacht in Italy?