Mark Zuckerberg Big Ballin' With Roger Goodell ... In Idaho

Here's a glimpse into what summer camp would look like if you had a boatload of money ...

Mark Zuckerberg, Roger Goodell, Robert Kraft and a whole host of rich people converged on Sun Valley Resort in Idaho this week to have talks about what rich people should do with their riches next.

The camp -- Allen & Co.'s annual invite-only business conference -- has been credited with helping lay the bricks for huge deals like Disney's merger with ABC and Verizon's acquisition of Yahoo! in the past.

Sooo ... what can we read into seeing Kraft, Goodell, Zuckerberg and ex-Steelers coach Bill Cowher all being in attendance??

Probably not much ... the conference is said to include golf and even white-water rafting outside of the mogul elbow-rubbing.

So, yeah ... a little different than your summer camps, huh?