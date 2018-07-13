Karl-Anthony Towns Hey, LeBron ... 'Call Me!'

Karl-Anthony Towns to LeBron, 'Call Me!'

If LeBron James is looking to cast people in his upcoming movie ... look no further than Karl-Anthony Towns!!

We got the Minnesota Timberwolves superstar out in Hollywood with his smokin' hot girlfriend, Kawahine Andrade ... wearing the exact same designer hoodie Bron rocked Wednesday night.

FYI, the hoodie is made by a company called Rhude -- which sells the sweatshirts for around $500!

So, with their fashion sense lining up, we asked KAT if he wants some on-camera work with LeBron's production company.

"Tell him to call me," Towns said ... "We can make it happen!"

He's not the only star hoping to team up with James -- Common says he'd love to hook up with LeBron for a project.

Ditto for LaVar Ball ... and several sources around Hollywood tell TMZ Sports that King James is already becoming one of the most powerful guys in town.