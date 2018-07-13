Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Mulling Ways to Welcome LeBron to Lakers

EXCLUSIVE

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope says he's thinking of ways to welcome LeBron James to the Lakers -- and says a dinner with the rest of his teammates is definitely on the table.

The funny part ... Bron's been in town for about a week now and hasn't broken bread with his Purple and Gold squad yet (that we know about) ... but he had made time for Hollywood stars like Al Pacino, Leonardo DiCaprio and Khloe Kardashian.

KCP says he's still figuring out plans for LeBron -- but one thing's for sure ... he won't be playing chef because he can't cook for a damn!