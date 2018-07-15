Kevin 'Baby Slice' Ferguson Stoked About 'Black Panther' Star Playing Kimbo

Baby Slice 'Black Panther' Star Is Perfect To Play Kimbo

Kevin "Baby Slice" Ferguson says "Black Panther" star Winston Duke playing his legendary dad Kimbo is knockout casting ... telling TMZ Sports Duke has already proved he can play the role.

Duke played M'Batu in "Black Panther" and a lot people who saw the movie felt like he stole every scene he was in.

It was recently announced Winston would be playing Kimbo in a biopic ... and when we talked to Baby Slice about it he said he was 100% behind Duke's casting.

"I watched Black Panther before they did anything, said anything about the movie, and I think he played the role, that character, he played it very well, you know"

"He was serious but funny, you know. He made people laugh and that was my pops all day. He was a serious person but at the same time, he could make you laugh and he was very cool. But that big, that figure, it's like perfect."

Kevin said he hasn't talked with Winson yet, but definitely plans to be a part of the production of the movie ... even though he didn't want to play his iconic pops.

"I don't think I would be able to play that part. I would leave that to the actors and Winston. I'll leave that to him."



