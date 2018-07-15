Bob Baffert You Wanna Be A Jockey? ... Here's The Key

Bob Baffert Schools Aspiring Jockeys, Crushes Some Dreams

Anyone looking to make millions for riding a horse 2 minutes at a time needs to pay close attention ... because legendary trainer Bob Baffert is gonna tell you if you're world class Jockey material.

Bob is the man when it comes to making ponies into champions, having trained the last two triple crown winners, American Pharoah and Justify.

He doesn't ride the horses though, so when we got him out at Craig's we wanted to know what he looks for in the men who do.

FYI -- these jockeys make HUGE dollars, with the top ten guys making an average of over 5 million dollars last year.

If you wanna be one of them you need to listen to Bob ... although some of you might have a better chance than others.