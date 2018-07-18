2018 ESPYs Fashion, The Best and Worst Athlete Swag

2018 ESPYs Fashion Best and Worst Athlete Swag

It's that time of the year -- when the biggest ballers in the world show off their awesome (and not so awesome) fashion tastes at the ESPYs ... and we've got all the pics!!

Adam Rippon -- to no one's surprise -- showed up and slayed in his eye-popping fit ... and NFL brothers Shaquem and Shaquill Griffin took twinning to a whole 'nother level with their matching custom suit lining!!

JaVale McGee was all Gucci'd out ... rockin' a red fanny pack with his custom suit for quite the unique look!!

As for JuJu Smith-Schuster ... we really don't know what to say.

Everyone from Chloe Kim to Cris Cyborg to Kareem Hunt put their style to the test for Wednesday night's show hosted by Danica Patrick ... so be sure to check out the dope (and nope) swag!!