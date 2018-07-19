TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

USC WR Joseph Lewis Arrested For Domestic Violence ... Again

7/19/2018 7:32 AM PDT

USC WR Joseph Lewis Arrested For Domestic Violence Again

EXCLUSIVE

USC wide receiver Joseph Lewis -- considered one of the best H.S. recruits in 2016 -- has been arrested for felony domestic violence for the 2nd time this year ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Here's what we know ... the 18-year-old was taken into custody in Los Angeles around 11 PM on Wednesday night.

We're told there was a physical altercation between Lewis and a woman at home ... and the woman fled to a nearby location, called police and Lewis was later arrested back at the house.

Bail has been set at $100,000.

Lewis was previously arrested in a separate alleged domestic violence incident back in February. He was suspended from all football-related activities while the school investigated.

He ultimately pled no contest in that case and got 36 months probation.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web