Tyron Woodley Says Colby Covington Backed Out of Fight Over 'Sore Vagina'

UFC champ Tyron Woodley says the REAL reason Colby Covington is trying to push their fight is because Colby needs time to recover from a medical condition called "sore vagina."

There were rumblings this week that UFC was targeting a Sept. fight date for Woodley vs. Covington -- but Colby said it won't happen until November or December because he needs time to heal up from fight injuries.

Darren Till says he was approached about a Woodley fight too -- but on "The Hollywood Beatdown," Tyron says no one has formally offered him EITHER fight!

Don't get it twisted, Tyron says he'll beat the dog snot out of both guys ... but, "ain't nobody offer me sh*t."

There's more ... Tyron weighs in on Jimmy Garoppolo dating porn legend Kiara Mia (he loves it) and offers to teach Pacman Jones how fight better!!!

