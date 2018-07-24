Todd Gurley Celebrates $60 Million Deal ... With Shoulder Workout

Todd Gurley Celebrates $60 Mil Deal with Shoulder Workout

Breaking News

Todd Gurley celebrated signing a four-year, $60 million contract extension Tuesday by going ALL OUT ... in the weight room.

The Los Angeles Rams tailback -- and now the richest-ever RB in NFL history -- didn't take a day off to enjoy his fat new paychecks ... and instead decided to get some shoulder work in.

Todd pressed some heavy-ass kettle bells and got in some footwork drills ... not exactly ballin' out on fillets and champagne.

Of course, training camp starts Thursday ... so the celebration might be on hold for a while.

But ... team dinners on Todd all season -- right, Rams vets??