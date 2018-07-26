LeSean McCoy 'Confident' He'll Play Week 1 ... Despite Robbery Investigation

LeSean McCoy says he's "very confident" he'll be suited up and ready to play for the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 of the regular season ... while the NFL investigates the violent robbery involving his ex-GF.

The RB faced the media at Bills training camp on Thursday -- where he was asked about the July 10 incident in which Delicia Cordon was violently robbed at gunpoint.

"Right now, it's an open investigation. I'll leave it at that," McCoy said ... "I'll let that take care of itself."

As we previously reported, Cordon was hospitalized after a masked man allegedly broke into her home, pistol whipped her and stole a bunch of jewelry.

After the incident, Cordon lawyered up and strongly insinuated McCoy had a role in the robbery. McCoy has adamantly denied all wrongdoing.

The Bills open up their NFL season against the Ravens on Sept. 9 -- and Shady plans on being there.