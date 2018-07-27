Chandler Parsons Respects Porn Stars, But I'd Never Date One!!

Chandler Parsons Respect For Porn Stars ... But, I'd Never Date One!!

One of the NBA's greatest playboys has weighed in ... and sorry, Jimmy Garoppolo -- Chandler Parsons says dating a porn star is a line he wouldn't cross.

"You know what, I respect their hustle," Chandler tells TMZ Sports ... "But, I don't know if I could ever be in a relationship with one."

Chandler's shacked up with celebs (Bella Thorne), models (Toni Garrn) and even hot chicks that have been in Playboy (Arianny Celeste) ... but, he tells us public restaurant dates with porn stars are just something he can't do.

Not that it matters now -- Parsons says his run as the Association's top stud is over ... 'cause he's happy with his smokin' hot model GF, Cassie Amato.

Are wedding bells in their future?? Parsons wouldn't say yes ... but he didn't exactly give a hard no either!