Joanna Jedrzejczyk to Rose Namajunas, 'Bow Down' to Me!

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is furious with Rose Namajunas -- telling TMZ Sports she feels INCREDIBLY disrespected by her UFC rival ... and has advised her to "bow down!"

Remember, Rose previously told TMZ Sports the only way she would grant a 3rd fight to Joanna is if JJ publicly states that Rose is the greatest fighter of all time.

Well, that ain't gonna happen ... because Joanna still thinks SHE'S the G.O.A.T -- despite the fact she has two losses to Rose.

"You're a champion. I respect you. And I give you credit. But bow down. Bow down on your knees because I'm the real strawweight queen."

Joanna says she only lost the first fight because of an issue with her nutritionist and she feels like she won the second fight, which went to decision.

"So, don't say that I have to say that you are the best because I will never say this. You are the champ. I give you this credit. But you are not the best, so it's a shame on you that you're saying this."

FYI, Joanna had a 14-fight win streak before Rose -- and says her record still makes her the best to ever do it.

Joanna is fighting Tecia Torres at UFC on FOX 30 on Saturday -- and, if she wins, she's demanding a rematch with Rose.