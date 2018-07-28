LaVar Ball Launching 'Baby Baller Brand' Putting Lonzo's Kid to Work!

LaVar Ball Launching 'Baby Baller Brand,' Putting Lonzo's Kid to Work!

She's only a few days old, but Lonzo Ball's brand new baby girl already has a job -- she's going to work for LaVar's new BABY BALLER BRAND ... so says the Big Baller himself.

We spoke with LaVar Ball at his BBB pop-up shop at Sole Play in Atlanta where he told us he's happy to be a grandpa -- but he ONLY goes by that title at Lonzo's home.

Otherwise, he only wants to be known as "The Big Baller CEO in the mix."

Our photog suggested LaVar launch a baby line to cater to the new kid, but Ball said he's already got a newborn line in the works and, as soon as Baby Ball is ready, "she's a worker."

There's more ...

We also asked LaVar if he'd ever consider launching a women's JBA basketball league -- and how he felt about LeBron's murals getting vandalized in L.A.

Shocker, he had opinions on everything!