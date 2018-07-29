Angela Garten Nails Purr-fect Beach Poses

Model Angela Garten is Down on All Fours for Beach Fun

EXCLUSIVE

Yoga fans will tell ya ... Angela Garten's got game when it comes to great stretches -- and fans of smoking hot chicks will fully agree.

Angela, who's signed with Elite Model Management, struck a perfect cat pose on Santa Monica beach -- and she did it safely too. It's always important to apply some product -- click through the gallery and you'll see what we mean.

She recently walked the runway for the Frankies Bikinis fashion show alongside Kara Del Toro and Josie Canseco ... so, yeah ... she's a pro.

Meoooow.