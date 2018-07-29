Robert Griffin III Selling Massive Texas Lake House for $2.6 Million

Robert Griffin III Buy My Massive Texas Pad ... for $2.6 Million!!

Everything really IS bigger in Texas ... just check out Robert Griffin III's massive house on the lake, which just hit the market for $2.6 million, TMZ Sports has learned.

The 7 bed, 7 bathroom crib -- located right on Lake Conroe outside Houston -- is totally tricked out with a game room, theater, wine grotto and wet bar, pool with a swim-up bar and a private dock.

The mansion is located just a few hours from where RG3 grew up in Copperas Cove ... but now that the dude's got a new job in Baltimore, he's ready to part ways with the pad.

In case normal pics ain't your thing, there's a virtual tour you can take to scope out all the bells and whistles.