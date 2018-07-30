James Harden's Dayclub Dance Party, Is That a Coffin?!

TMZ

James Harden Dayclub Dance Party ... Is That a Coffin?!

7/30/2018 6:01 AM PDT

EXCLUSIVE

Wanna see James Harden turn up and dance his face off at a dayclub party in West Hollywood? Well, here ya go!

The Houston Rockets superstar hit up Penthouse Dayclub on Sunday -- where stars like Diddy and Ja Rule were partying ... but all eyes were on Harden!

Harden was definitely the life of the party -- despite the fact someone busted out a coffin in the center of the club at one point. 

Didn't kill the vibe though -- at the end of the party, our photog says Harden left the club with a whole lotta chicks ... so, maybe he needed two cars to get 'em all to the next location!!

Swaaaaag!

