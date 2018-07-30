Trae Young Buys $138,000 Audi ... With First NBA Paycheck

Trae Young bought a new car ... and as the NBA's newest star -- he spared no expense on the whip -- dropping over $138k on it!!

The Atlanta Hawks' top draft pick showed off the ride -- an Audi R8 -- over the weekend ... as it arrived to pick him up from the airport with his folks.

"My First Purchased Car for myself is here!!!" Trae wrote on social media. "My parents Surprised me with it. #Blessed!!"

It's matte black ... and with all the bells and whistles on it -- it could have cost him over $200,000.

Not that the price tag worries the 19-year-old ... the #5 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft just signed a contract with the Hawks that guarantees $11.6 MILLION over the first 2 years.

#Ballin'