Ronda Rousey Hey, Quentin Tarantino ... Put Me In 'Kill Bill 3'!!!

8/1/2018 6:01 AM PDT

Ronda Rousey to Quentin Tarantino, Put Me In 'Kill Bill 3'!

EXCLUSIVE

With Ronda Rousey's movie career taking off, the UFC legend says she's aiming high -- and wants a very specific role if Quentin Tarantino goes forward with a 3rd installment of "Kill Bill."

We got Rousey in NYC where she was promoting her new flick "Mile 22" -- where she stars alongside Mark Wahlberg and John Malkovich. Ronda thinks the movie has a real shot to win an Oscar. 

But, moving forward, Rousey says she REALLY wants to play a "grown-up B.B. in 'Kill Bill 3.'"

Of course, B.B. was Beatrix Kiddo's (Uma Thurman) daughter in the original movies. 

Tarantino has talked about possibly making a 3rd 'K.B.' flick -- but there's nothing in the works.

... at least, not yet. 

