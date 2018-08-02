Colin Kaepernick Name Pulled From Big Sean Verse on 'Madden 19' Soundtrack

Colin Kaepernick Pulled From Big Sean Verse on 'Madden 19' Soundtrack

Colin Kaepernick won't be seen OR heard on the new "Madden NFL 19" ... 'cause the free agent QB's name was pulled from a Big Sean verse on the game's soundtrack.

The game doesn't officially drop until next week, but people who have gotten their hands on an early copy have noticed Kaep's name was scrubbed from Sean's verse on YG's song "Big Bank" featuring 2 Chainz and Nicki Minaj.

What you're supposed to hear is "Feed me to the wolves now I lead the pack and sh*t. You boys all cap, I'm more Colin Kaepernick" ... but aside from the obvious edits to keep the lyrics rated PG, the game also took the Kaep shout-out off the track.

A video has been going viral on social media ... and most people are assuming it has to do with Kaep's involvement in kick-starting the National Anthem controversy.

As for Kaep appearing in the game as a player ... that won't happen until he's signed to a team. So, don't hold your breath.

We've reached out to the Electronic Arts -- the game's developers -- for an explanation on the omission ... so far no word back.