LeBron James Dominates Family Softball Game, Robs Wife Of A Hit!

Ever wonder how the NBA's best player would fare in a slow-pitch softball game??

Good, 'cause LeBron James hit the diamond Wednesday night ... and absolutely dominated.

LBJ, fam and friends (including J.R. Smith!) took the field at University of Akron ... when the King made his case to be the G.O.A.T of softball too.

Bron -- the biggest shortstop that's ever lived -- robbed wifey Savannah of a base hit early in the game ... stretched a ground ball to short into a double later ... and even hit this moonshot to center field.

We're told the game was just for fun and lasted about four hours. The King even brought out Swensons food truck for everyone afterward!!

Good times.