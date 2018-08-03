TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Ex-OSU Coach Zach Smith Apologized for Strangling Ex-Wife ... Texts Show

8/3/2018 3:42 PM PDT

Fired Ohio State Coach Zach Smith Apologized for Strangling Ex-Wife, Texts Show

Breaking News

Newly released text messages from Zach Smith's ex-wife appear to show the ex-Ohio State assistant coach apologizing for strangling her during a trip to Mexico in 2015. 

Courtney Smith released the messages to college football reporter Brett McMurphy -- who says the conversation was referencing a trip to Punta Cana in March 2015. 

"Think back to the cheating the lies and picking me up by my neck and strangling me in Punta Cana and at our place in April," Courtney texted to Zach ... "The abuse got worse bc u couldnt stand me catching u in ur lies."

Zach replied, "I know!" and "I'm so so sorry!"

For his part, Smith went on a radio interview on Friday and denied abusing Courtney -- though he admits they had a "volatile" and "toxic" relationship that sometimes turned physical. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web