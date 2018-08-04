LeBron James, Donald Trump Celebs Tell POTUS ... STFU

Celebs Side with LeBron James in Disgusting Donald Trump 'Dumb' Tweet

10:15 AM PT -- Michael Jordan just weighed in on Trump's tweet, as well, telling NBC News ... "I support LJ. He’s doing an amazing job for his community.”

It's the least surprising thing this week ... that sports stars and other celebs are appalled by the President of the United States calling LeBron James dumb in a late Friday night tweet. If this were a limbo contest, Donald Trump would blow everyone away, because no one could go lower.

Here's a sampling.

So let me get this straight: Flint, MI has dirty water still, but you worried about an interview about a man doing good for education and generations of kids in his hometown? Shut your damn mouth! Stop using them twitter fingers and get stuff done for our country with that pen. https://t.co/sEkX3OKaJM — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) August 4, 2018

NBA All-Star Karl Anthony-Towns

Sometimes I wake up and see my news updates and think this can’t be real. How on earth is a self made millionaire who just gave away a school being criticized by the president? — Elena Delle Donne (@De11eDonne) August 4, 2018

WNBA Star Elena Delle Donne

A sign of an insecure human being is one who attacks others to make themselves feel better... im just sad that young kids have to see stupid tweets like these and grow up thinking it’s okay... forget everything else Donald your setting a bad example for kids😑 our future 🤡 https://t.co/eg0MECg8xC — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 4, 2018

NBA Rookie Sensation Donovan Mitchell

Rather than criticizing @KingJames, we should be celebrating him for his charity work and efforts to help kids.



By the way, all-around he’s better than Michael Jordan. That’s a fact. — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) August 4, 2018

Ohio Gov. John Kasich

This is a late night tweet from the PRESIDENT. This tweet is immature and offensive. I would like to know why he considers these two successful black men “dumb”. I know why. Some of y’all need to start believing what he is showing you. 🤷🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/iE79LtGqBz — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) August 4, 2018

NFL Player and Activist Torrey Smith

LeBron James is helping young people get an education. You are an old delusional racist who puts our country at risk. — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) August 4, 2018

Olympic Star Adam Rippon

I'd much rather live in a world reflecting the values, philanthropy, and yes intelligence of LeBron James and Don Lemon's intelligent commitment to truth and journalism than the divisive peevishness, lies, and narrow self-interest displayed by the President of the United States. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 4, 2018

Famed Journalist Dan Rather

We got your back @KingJames 🙏🏾 Someone sure sound like they wish they was you. — Bobby Wagner (@Bwagz) August 4, 2018

NFL's Bobby Wagner

It's got nothing to do with what you think about Lebron James. The President of the United States had nothing better to do late on a Friday night than grab his phone and call a private citizen "dumb" in a tweet.



The leader of the free world did that.



What a small man he is. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 4, 2018

Former Politician Joe Walsh

It should be beneath the dignity of a sitting POTUS to take racist shots at D. Lemon and Lebron James. While only uttering kind words for ruthless dictators, Putin, Kim and Duterte. President Trump, we cape up for ours , “BELIEVE THAT” #KinOrSkinWeRide — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) August 4, 2018

NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe

For a second I thought Trump was saying that he had just interviewed Lebron James. And who is Mike? https://t.co/f964dKN8JY — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 4, 2018

Actor George Takei

Dear @realdonaldtrump,

You come off as racist in this. You should've run it by your good friend Frederick Douglass. https://t.co/fGTj3ENKi1 — Rick Reilly (@ReillyRick) August 4, 2018

Sports Writer Rick Reilly

LeBron is a successful businessman who is beloved all around the world. You’re a failed businessman who is despised all around the world. LeBron built an empire from nothing. You had to take “a small loan of a million dollars” from daddy. I see why you’re jealous. https://t.co/qcnrzjEoex — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) August 4, 2018

Ex-NFL Player and Activist Donte Stallworth

LeBron is a smart dude (and one of the most thoughtful athletes we have) - this is a bullshit tweet and feels more than a little racist. You’re a constant embarrassment. https://t.co/QxYpuyHsuW — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) August 4, 2018

NBA journalist Bill Simmons