LeBron James, Donald Trump Celebs Tell POTUS ... STFU

8/4/2018 9:55 AM PDT

Celebs Side with LeBron James in Disgusting Donald Trump 'Dumb' Tweet

10:15 AM PT --  Michael Jordan just weighed in on Trump's tweet, as well, telling NBC News ... "I support LJ. He’s doing an amazing job for his community.”

It's the least surprising thing this week ... that sports stars and other celebs are appalled by the President of the United States calling LeBron James dumb in a late Friday night tweet. If this were a limbo contest, Donald Trump would blow everyone away, because no one could go lower.

Here's a sampling. 

NBA All-Star Karl Anthony-Towns 

WNBA Star Elena Delle Donne

NBA Rookie Sensation Donovan Mitchell

Ohio Gov. John Kasich

NFL Player and Activist Torrey Smith 

Olympic Star Adam Rippon

Famed Journalist Dan Rather

NFL's Bobby Wagner

Former Politician Joe Walsh

NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe

Actor George Takei

Sports Writer Rick Reilly 

Ex-NFL Player and Activist Donte Stallworth 

NBA journalist Bill Simmons

