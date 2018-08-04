Mick Foley Stoked for Kane 'He'll Be a Great Mayor!'

Mick Foley Stoked for Kane, 'He'll Be a Great Mayor!'

EXCLUSIVE

WWE legend Mick Foley says he couldn't be more proud of his good friend Kane for becoming the next mayor of Knox County, Tennessee ... saying, "I think he'll do a great job!"

Foley campaigned for Kane -- real name Glenn Jacobs -- touting his friend's longtime interest in politics and the fact he's a super smart dude in real life.

So, when Kane won the election this week, Foley wanted to assure the people of Knox County they're getting a winner!

"He's a very wise man and caring person, and I think he'll do a great job in Knox County."

He also had a pretty emotional message for his friend -- it's good stuff.